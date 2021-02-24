Catelynn Lowell started experiencing pregnancy symptoms in the Tuesday, February 23, episode of Teen Mom OG — and she turned to a psychic and multiple pregnancy tests to set the record straight.

“The last few weeks, Tyler [Baltierra] and I have been having unprotected sex to try for another child,” the reality star, 28, said on the MTV show. “Today, I started having symptoms I experienced in my last pregnancies. Tyler doesn’t think I’m pregnant, but I went to a psychic for insight.”

The fortune teller told the Conquering Chaos author that she was pregnant with a baby boy. “I’m like, I don’t want to get too excited,” the Michigan native told one of her friends over the phone. “My boobs were starting to hurt. They do feel tender. I just want to manifest that it’s a boy so bad.”

The visit left Lowell feeling “anxious” and she took two pregnancy tests to clear her head. “Now I’m super confused,” the 16 and Pregnant alum said after getting conflicting results.

“I see [a line on this one]. It’s super faint,” she explained. “[But] the digital says no. I don’t know how accurate a digital is if you’re super early. Now I want to take five more. Now I need, like, ten more in my life.”

The MTV personality purchased “a bunch” more tests from different brands, bringing them home to her husband, 29. While Baltierra looked at all of the tests and deemed them “zilch, nada,” Lowell was convicted that she saw faint positive lines on a few.

“Babe, I think you’re seeing whatever you want to see,” Baltierra said. “It says no.”

Sure enough, Lowell started her period during her 6-year-old daughter Novalee’s gymnastics class. “[It’s] so odd to me just because I had so many faint positives, so I don’t really know what was going on with my body or what,” she said. “You automatically start thinking and processing what would it be to have other child and get excited and for it to not happen is kind of a let down.”

She and Baltierra decided to be patient and “wait” to take more tests. “Whenever it’s meant to happen, it will,” Lowell told him.

In December 2020, the couple revealed that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. They continued trying to conceive, announcing on Monday, February 22, that their fourth child is on the way.

“This rainbow was worth the storm,” Lowell captioned an Instagram photo of Novalee and Vaeda, 2, in “big sister” tees. (The couple placed their eldest daughter, Carly, 11, for adoption in 2009.) “Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.