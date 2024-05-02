The Bachelor alum Courtney Robertson welcomed her third baby with husband Humberto Preciado.

“Party of five ready to rock n roll! Introducing Gabriel Ricardo Preciado 👼🏼,” Robertson, 40, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 2. “Born April 28th, weighing in at 7.2 lbs., 19.5 inches long and as sweet as they come. Everyone is happy, healthy and adjusting nicely.”

Alongside the news, Robertson shared snaps of the family sitting on the floor while she held their newest addition.

Robertson previously announced that she was pregnant in November 2023. “One more in ’24 💙 We’re excited to share the news, baby boy arriving May 👼🏼,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I know these announcements can sometimes be hard to see. I’m sending all the love ✨.”

In a subsequent post, she tagged her husband and added, “Party of five 🥹 There is nobody else I would rather be outnumbered with than you.”

Robertson and Preciado welcomed son Joaquin in June 2020, adding daughter Paloma to their brood in November 2021.

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Robertson and Preciado were engaged and expecting their first child.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of ‘when you know, you know’ until I met him,” she gushed to Us at the time. “Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

Robertson — who went on to wed Preciado in October 2020 — revealed that the pair met via social media.

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram and I recognized his name. I remember, like, 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before?’” she said to Us. “‘This guy is cute. Oh, my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’ I DM’d him and then we went out a couple of days later, and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

Robertson was cast as a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2012. Robertson ultimately got engaged to lead Ben Flajnik during the March 2012 finale, but the pair split that October.

She was later linked to Arie Luyendyk Jr., who was subsequently named the season 22 lead of The Bachelor. After calling it quits with Becca Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr., 42, married runner-up Lauren Burnham in January 2019.