The Ultimatum alum April Marie is officially a mom, welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper.

“Baby Girl IS HERE! 🎀🎉😍💗👑,” Marie, 25, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 11. “I knew I wanted to go through the experience of our delivery & time at the hospital in private. ❤️ As hard as it was a secret to keep, I’m so happy to finally share with you guys… Just know it’s been a long week for us, but we made it! 🤍”

She continued: “Cody & I have been at the hospital since Tuesday. Everything still feels so completely surreal right now. 🌙 Baby girl is healthy & so perfect. 🎀😭. The MOST painful 24+ hours of my life, yet the most beautiful experience EVER. I’ll never forget. ☁️💗✨.”

The Netflix personality — who has not yet shared her little one’s name or first photo — uploaded snapshots of the proud parents in the hospital shortly before their daughter’s arrival.

Marie further praised Cooper for being “such an amazing partner” and “always being by my side” in her Friday note. “I am so excited to transition into parenthood with you & I can’t tell you how proud I am or how much more in love I am with you & all of the emotions I am feeling for our little family. ❤️,” she gushed. “I already know you’re going to be such an awesome daddy.”

Cooper, for his part, replied in the comments, noting that Marie is “so strong.” He wrote: “I love both of you so much and can’t wait to make new memories with you and our baby girl.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Marie previously dated Jake Cunningham for two years before issuing him an ultimatum regarding their next steps on season 1 of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Marie and Cunningham, 27, eventually called it quits following their three-week experimental relationships with fellow contestants Colby Kissinger and Rae Williams, respectively.

After The Ultimatum wrapped, Marie found love with real estate broker Cooper. “I would not waste my time with anyone that I don’t see myself being with long-term,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “So, I 1,000 percent adore this man. And I’m very happy.”

Less than one year later, they announced in February that they were expecting their first baby.

“Made a bestie with my bestie,” Marie wrote via Instagram on Valentine’s Day. “First off, I still can’t believe I’m actually writing this. Two months ago, on 12/12/22 I found out I was pregnant with you. … These first two months flew, so we can only imagine how fast time will fly before you finally come into this world & completely change ours 🌎.”