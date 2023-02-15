A new adventure! The Ultimatum’s April Marie is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Cody Cooper, after nearly one year of dating.

“Made a bestie with my bestie,” the Netflix personality, 25, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, alongside a slideshow which featured pics of the soon-to-be parents holding sonogram images. “First off, I still can’t believe I’m actually writing this. Two months ago, on 12/12/22 I found out I was pregnant with you. Mommy & daddy wanted to enjoy our privacy & special moments as we navigate through changes, watch you grow & make sure we made it through the first trimester.”

She continued: “I was so numb because I couldn’t believe it. But now that we are here, it’s finally starting to feel so real. … These first two months flew, so we can only imagine how fast time will fly before you finally come into this world & completely change ours 🌎.”

In a second social media upload, the happy couple revealed that their little one is due later this year.

“You deserve it 🤍,” fellow Netflix reality TV star Madlyn Ballatori, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Colby Kissinger, replied on Tuesday.

Marie rose to fame on season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which debuted in April 2022. On the show, the social media influencer and ex-boyfriend Jake Cunningham entered trial marriages with other participants in hopes of finding out whether their OG partners were The One. Marie and Cunningham, 28, called it quits after being paired with Kissinger, 27, and Rae Williams, respectively, for the three-week experiment.

“I was head over heels for this person. This is my best friend. I mean, we moved to Austin together and then COVID hit,” Marie exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of her two-year romance with the former Marine before the reality TV show. “I lived with Jake, I shared my day-to-day, my night-to-night with [him], we financed each other’s vehicles. So my biggest thing was like, ‘If I want a car, you’ll run your credit for me, but I wanna ring and I wanna get married, and then you just run?’ … I’m really big on not wasting my time. And it’s now or never.”

Shortly after The Ultimatum aired, the Texas resident revealed that she had moved on with Cooper.

“I was like, ‘Just do your own thing. I wish the best for you. Hope you’re happy, but I’m not,’” Cunningham told Us in April 2022, describing how it felt to watch his former partner find love with the real estate broker. “I don’t want anything to do with her at [this] point.”