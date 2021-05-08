This Is Us’ Michael Angarano and Fiancee Maya Erskine Welcome 1st Child

Congratulations are in order! Michael Angarano and Maya Erskine are parents.

Erskine gave birth to their son, Leon Frederick, shortly after conducting an interview with Vogue, which was published on Friday, May 7.

The This Is Us star, 32, announced in November that the actress, 33, was pregnant with their first child. “And then there were three,” the New York native captioned an Instagram photo of himself hugging Erskine’s baby bump. “Also, we’re engaged.”

As for Erskine, the Plus One star posted a similar shot, showing her budding belly in a black tee and animal-print leggings. “When two becomes three,” she wrote before encouraging her followers to vote.

Emily Osment and Brenda Song both shared their “congrats” in the comments, while Angarano’s pregnant costar Mandy Moore wrote, “Yay!!!! Congrats, friend!!! So exciting!”

Erskine’s Pen15 cocreator and costar Anna Konkle also shared her support, writing, “I’m aunt anna please?! Love you both so much. Can’t wait to love ur nugget. I already do.”

Angarano and the Los Angeles native started dating in 2019, becoming Instagram official in September of that year. “Ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who I also happen to be in love with,” the Sky High star captioned an Instagram selfie taken at the Emmy Awards.

Erskine shared the same pic at the time. “Look who was sitting right in front of me,” she wrote. “I [love] you.”

Angarano was previously romantically linked to actresses Kristen Stewart and Juno Temple.

The Emmy nominee isn’t the only This Is Us star starting a family this year. Moore, 36, debuted her baby bump in September, writing via Instagram: “Baby boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

While awaiting her and husband Taylor Goldsmith‘s first child, the NBC show worked to play up “some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the New Hampshire native’s costar Milo Ventimiglia exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think it’s gonna creep up on all of us!”

Moore welcomed son Gus in February.