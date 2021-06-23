Mini BFFs! Tia Mowry’s 3-year-old daughter, Cairo, has an adorable bond with Gabrielle Union’s 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia.

“Man, these two are best buddies,” the Sister, Sister alum, 42, exclusively gushed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 22, while promoting her LACTAID partnership. “Gab and I always say that seeing them together brings us so much joy. The joy that I’m talking about is this beautiful Black girl magic, right? It’s never too young to inspire.”

The former Disney Channel star went on to share a time that her toddler was “very scared” to dunk her head underwater while swimming until Kaavia stepped in.

“Dad [Cory Hardrict] was like, ‘Why don’t you have Cairo come on over and we’ll have her join in on a swimming lesson,’” Mowry, who is also the mother of Cree, 9, explained. “And once [Cairo] saw Kav go under the water and then come back up, before I even can look to the left, Cairo was under, and she just popped right back up. She had so much fun. She didn’t even want to leave the swimming instructor to get out.”

The actress called the little ones’ friendship “inspiring and encouraging,” gushing, “It’s budding at such a young age. Gab and I, we understand the importance of that and how profound that is, especially to a young girl.”

In April, Mowry documented one of Cairo and Kaavia’s playdates via Instagram. “Another … in the books,” the Family Reunion star wrote at the time. “These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together. Girls really do have fun. Thanks @dwyanewade and #gabunion.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author, 48, commented, “I love them together.”

While Mowry’s youngest child has yet to meet Vanessa Bryant’s daughters, she and the California native, 39, have “talked about playdates and getting to kids together.” For now, the moms often comment on each other’s social media uploads.

The former model has been raising Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, as a single mom since husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Giana died in a January 2020 helicopter crash. “I’m a true believer in community and just supporting women,” Mowry told Us. “It takes a village. And if I can be of any support in any kind of way, I’m there.”

While raising her own two children, the Game alum has helpful mom hacks for getting them to eat healthy — including giving them LACTAID, which is 100% real milk, just without the lactose.

“It allows me and my family to enjoy the benefits of what real milk has to offer, minus the stomach discomfort,” she told Us of the “game-changer” product. “I can have my favorite indulgent recipes.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp