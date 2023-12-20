Tim McGraw’s daughters know how to properly roast their dad.

McGraw, 56, took to social media on Monday, December 18, to share a ‘90s pic from his very first photo shoot. The country star noted that his three daughters – Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 22, whom he shares with wife Faith Hill — found the throwback look to be endlessly hilarious.

“Ha! My daughters ran across this today and could not stop laughing!!” McGraw captioned the Instagram image, which featured him giving a smoldering look to the camera as he hugs a guitar. “I have to admit, pretty funny!”

He added, “My first photo shoot ….. Had no Idea!!! Sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself.”

McGraw’s daughters were quick to take to his comments section to further poke fun at the snap, with Gracie writing, “It’s iconic.” Audrey, meanwhile, simply added, “HAHA.”

Their opinions on their dad’s old-school style are possibly the only collaborations McGraw will get with his three kids in the near future. The musician has previously been candid about how they all refuse to sing with him despite his best efforts.

“I’d love to do a song with all five of us at some point,” McGraw told Entertainment Tonight in August. “I talk about it all the time and they’re like, ‘I ain’t singing with you, Dad.’ They’ll sing with mom, but I’m probably not up to par with the rest of them. I’m the worst singer in the family.”

All three of McGraw and Hill’s daughters have followed in their parents’ footsteps. Gracie previously showed off her vocal talent in August 2019 when she posted a cover of Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “What Kind of Fool” via her dad’s Instagram. “PIPES!!!!!! …… Dang, this girl can sing!” McGraw captioned the post.

Maggie, for her part, serves as a singer for the band Sister Supply, while Audrey has also taken to Instagram to share renditions of her favorite tunes.

McGraw and Hill, 55, tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their Gracie, Maggie and Audrey in 1997, 1998 and 2001, respectively. Despite not wanting to team up with dad, McGraw told ET that all three of his daughters are the “life of the party” every time they’re around and continuously serve as inspiration for him and his wife.

They will, however, still tease their parents when given the chance. In September, McGraw told ET that he would be getting “a lot of crap” for being honored with the ACM Icon Award.

“With my wife and three daughters, I’m the low man on the totem pole,” he joked. “And I’m the least talented singer out of everybody in our family.”

McGraw also gets his own shots in when he can. In 2017, the Grammy winner recalled asking Gracie to bring one of her suitors by the house for approval during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Faith said, ‘I’ve met him, he’s a really nice guy, we’ve done all the research — we’ve put our Secret Service guys on him, he’s good,’” he said, noting that he still wanted to “say hi” to her date and “look him in the eye.”

When Gracie’s love interest arrived, however, McGraw was in the kitchen prepping for a barbecue. “I have a white apron and a knife and I’m trimming meat,” he said. “So I’ve got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere and the doorbell rings. And I go and answer the door and there’s this kid who is dating Gracie and I’ve got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on.”

In 2015, McGraw lamented on the girls bringing boyfriends around, joking about using intimidation to keep everyone in line.

“I mean, I have a sledgehammer. I want it to be visceral,” he qupped on Rachael Ray’s talk show, before clarifying that he just wants his daughters to be happy. “I want them to have a good time,” he said.