Blue Ivy Carter can add makeup artist to her growing list of skills. Tina Knowles took to Instagram on Sunday, October 1, to share how her 11-year-old granddaughter does her makeup.

“Hi I’m here with the makeup guru, makeup extraordinaire, Miss Blue Ivy Carter,” Knowles, 69, said in the video, with Blue Ivy giving a wave in the background. “And she just did my makeup. She’s been doing my makeup for years.”

In the clip, Knowles stared into her dressing room mirror and shared the aspect of the look she was unsure about.

“And I really like it,” she said. “I just don’t know about … I don’t know if you can see it, but I’ve got, like, little glittery stuff on the top. And I told her, ‘I think I may be a tad bit too old for glitter on the top of my eyes.’ But what do y’all think?”

In the background, Blue Ivy can be heard quickly replying “no” to her grandma’s statement. Knowles went on to continue to praise her granddaughter’s makeup ability in her Instagram caption.

“Blue IV [sic] Carter, never ceases to amaze me she can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on! She reminds me so much of my multi talented younger babygirl! @solangeknowles who could do well just about anything she put her mind to ! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!” she wrote.

A makeup artist is not the only talent Blue Ivy has debuted recently. For the past few months, Blue Ivy has been taking the stage as a featured dancer alongside her mom Beyoncé during the Renaissance World Tour.

Videos of the “Break My Soul” singer, 42, and Jay Z’s daughter dancing during the concerts have frequently made the rounds on social media. (Along with Blue Ivy, the pair share twins Rumi and Sir, whom they welcomed in September 2018.)

Last month, a TikTok went viral for documenting how Blue Ivy’s dancing has evolved while on tour. In the first clip taken in June, Blue Ivy danced a bit timidly during the song “My Power.” Flash forward to September, and she’s visibly exuding more confidence while dancing to the same track.

Beyoncé is reportedly expected to release a Renaissance concert movie in December via AMC Theaters. The final stop of the tour will be on Sunday, October 1, in Kansas City, Missouri.