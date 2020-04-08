Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Son Pens a Sweet Letter to Doctors and Nurses

Grateful little guy! Tom Brady and Gisele Bünchden’s 10-year-old son, Benjamin, showed his support for doctors and nurses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a very hard in the world right now,” the preteen wrote in a note his mom, 39, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 7. “Everyone should stay calm. You are all working so hard and because of you, we are going to beat the coronavirus soon. Thank you for all the work you’ve done.”

Benjamin went on to write, “You guys are like superheroes. Braver than Batman. Stronger than Superman. And faster than The Flash. You can get any job done.”

Bünchden and the professional football player, 42, who also share Vivian, 7, said their thanks in the post as well in honor of World Health Day. “We want you to know we support you,” the athlete said. “We’re here for you. Thank you from our family to yours and we wish you luck and success in dealing with this.”

His wife chimed in, “Thank you so much. We are sending you all our love and prayers. Thank you for — like my son says — being wonderful heroes for all of us and we wish you nothing but the best. Sending you so much love.”

The supermodel added in the caption that she appreciated health professionals’ “dedication, courage and love.”

Last month, the California native FaceTimed their son while quarantining apart. “Missing my boy,” Brady captioned a March 31 screenshot.

As for the Brazilian star, she spent quality time with their brood, documenting their social distancing on social media, from singing Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me” to 20-minute meditations.

Brady is also the father of his and Bridget Moynahan’s 12-year-old son, Jack. Bündchen doesn’t consider him a stepson, she wrote on her Instagram Story in February.

“I don’t like the word stepmom,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel explained at the time. “I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”