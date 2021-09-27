Returning to the Tony Awards. Ruthie Ann Miles attended the Sunday, September 26, awards show for the first time since her family’s 2018 tragedy.

The Broadway star, 38, stunned in a traditional Korean hanbok while presenting an award to the cast of David Byrne’s American Utopia.

“[Designer] Master Pak listened to my story about my Wong family, our lineage, and our will to be survivors,” she wrote via Instagram of the outfit. “She was moved by the strength of my mother, grandmother and their mothers. She heard my honest struggle about being a mixed-Korean child, my shame of being an immigrant to an immigrant mother. She was touched by my wanting to connect, remember, embrace, restore. And most importantly, she dreamed *with* me about sharing our tradition with the world; together seeing OUR #KOREA represented on the American theatre’s big stage.”

The actress previously won a Tony in 2015 for her performance in The King and I as Lady Thiang. Three years later, the then-pregnant Arizona native was hit by a car while walking with her 5-year-old daughter, Abigail.

The little one died, along with Miles’ friend Laura Lew and her 1-year-old son, Joshua. As for Miles, the New York University grad suffered a miscarriage two months after the accident. She and husband Jonathan Blumenstein had planned to name their child Sophia.

“The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom,” the family’s lawyer, Ben Rabinowitz, wrote in a May 2018 statement. “As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children. Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during their most trying time. Ruthie and Jonathan continue to seek God’s presence, mercy and peace.”

Two years later, Miles tweeted that she was pregnant with her rainbow baby, writing, “We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring! Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years …. and now rejoice with us in this new life. We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda called the American star’s news “joyous” in March 2020.

Miles and Blumenstein’s daughter Hope Elizabeth was born the following month. “Three generations of April babies,” Miles wrote in her May 2020 Instagram announcement.