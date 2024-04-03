Will Travis Kelce’s first child be named after an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie? All signs point to maybe.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, interviewed Schwarzenegger, 76, on the Wednesday, April 3, episode of their “New Heights” and raved over some of the action star’s most iconic roles. “I might name my first kid Conan. I might,” Travis quipped while discussing Schwarzenegger’s filmography.

Schwarzenegger played the titular character in the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian. Penned by Oliver Stone and costarring James Earl Jones, the movie centers around a warrior who sets out to avenge his parents’ death.

This isn’t the first time that Travis has hinted about having babies on the brain. During a March podcast episode, the athlete quipped about basketball player Victor Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-4, that he was “made in a f–king lab over there in France.”

He continued, “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown f–king NBA player. Can’t wait ‘til I f–kin’ make one.”

Jason, 36, quickly stepped in, encouraging his brother to stay mum on the subject of kids, given his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. “Don’t do this,” he teased. “Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

Travis and Swift, 34, have been dating since last summer, and the NFL pro recently shared that he’s the “happiest [he’s] ever been.”

He gushed to People in an interview published on Tuesday, April 2, “I’m a guy that — some people say is glass half full, half empty — and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”

The couple were spotted on a beach getaway in the Bahamas in March and have since been spending quality time together in Los Angeles. “It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life,” Travis told People. “Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it.”

Amid his relationship with Swift and recent Super Bowl victory, which marked his third Super Bowl win with the Chiefs in the past five years, Travis added that he’s “oozing life.”

Like Schwarzenegger, Travis could be switching gears from athletics to the Hollywood scene. An industry insider exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly that production is currently underway for Amazon Prime’s upcoming competition series, tentatively titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, starring Travis as the host.

The show, which is based on the Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader series, will feature contestants facing off against a panel of three stars. The insider tells Us that Kelce is set to start rehearsal and media coaching in the next couple of weeks, with production beginning this summer.

The source added the deal was done “long before Travis’ profile was raised, and now he has to honor the contract,” noting, “[They’ll shoot] several test episodes and really fine-tune the show and Kelce so this doesn’t embarrass him.”