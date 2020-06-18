Daddy’s girl! Travis Scott and his 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, shared a sweet moment on his Wednesday, June 17, Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the rapper, 28, held his toddler in his arms. The little one wore a white shirt and rocked braids matching her dad’s. The sweet shot was bookended by photos of the Grammy nominee posing solo beside his truck.

The Texas native and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, welcomed their baby girl in February 2018.

Stormi is “like a battery,” Scott explained to GQ Germany in October 2019. “[She] has given me tremendous energy. [She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

The new dad went on to call fatherhood the “most magical experience I the world,” adding that he has “gained a lot of passion for other areas in life” after the infant’s arrival. “I was hardly able to get excited in the past,” Scott said.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper and Jenner, 22, split that same month, but Scott is “hopeful” that they’ll reconcile, a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “They stay in touch and hang out,” the insider added.

Earlier this month, Stormi’s parents were spotted leaving The Nice Guy in L.A. without their daughter. Scott got into the makeup mogul’s SUV at the end of the night.

In April, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star penned a sweet tribute for Scott’s 28th birthday. “DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!” the reality star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”