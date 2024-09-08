On social media, Tristan Thompson shared some rare photos of himself with his eldest child, 7-year-old Prince.

Thompson, 33, posted the sweet snaps via Instagram on Saturday, September 7, which showed the NBA star and his son posing for the camera. While Thompson wore an all-black tracksuit and sunglasses, Prince appeared ready for back-to-school season with a black backpack, white t-shirt and matching sweatpants. Both father and son twinned in matching white sneakers.

Thompson shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig — the couple split months before Prince’s birth in December 2016. He previously posted several snaps with Prince via Instagram earlier this summer, writing in the caption, “Lunch date with my Prince 🫅.”

Apart from Prince, Thompson shares two children with ex Khloé Kardashian — daughter True, 6, who they welcomed in April 2018, and son Tatum, 23 months, who was born via surrogate in July 2022.

Last month, Thompson celebrated daughter True on her first day of elementary school, sharing several photos of the father-daughter duo via social media on August 27. “Twinny first day of 1st grade 🥹🥹,” he captioned his post.

“Time flies my wow!” Thompson continued. “I know Gigi’s looking down on you and she is sooo proud of you and how amazing you are and how you’re the best big sister. I love you Tutu 🤞🏾♥️.”

Thompson also shares a 2-year-old son Theo with ex Maralee Nichols. In December 2021, news arose that Nichols had filed a paternity suit against Thompson as he and Kardashian, 39, were expecting their second child via a surrogate.

While he and Kardashian’s relationship ended as a result, they have remained committed to coparenting their two children together.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” Kardashian said of Thompson on the “SHE MED” podcast in May. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr.] got along so well.”

She even brought Tatum and True to watch their dad play in the NBA semifinals in May. Thompson, similarly, had only nice things to say about Kardashian in June as she celebrated her 40th birthday.

“You are the best mom. You are my best friend,” the athlete wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “And the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.”