Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photos with Son Prince

Tristan Thompson enjoyed some quality time with his 7-year-old son, Prince.

The NBA star, 33, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 7, to share several rare snaps of himself and his eldest child. “Lunch date with my Prince 🫅,” he captioned the post.

Thompson donned a crisp white polo shirt and matching shorts for the father-son outing. Prince could be seen making funny faces with his dad and eating a cheeseburger and French fries in the photos.

The athlete shares Prince with ex Jordan Craig, although the pair split several months before Prince’s birth in December 2016. Thompson previously shared pictures of himself and Prince posing together in February 2023.

“A Young King in the making, My Prince 👑,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

In addition to Prince, Thompson shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 23 months, with ex Khloé Kardashian and son Theo, 2, with ex Maralee Nichols. News broke in December 2021 that Nichols had filed a paternity suit against Thompson earlier that year. At the time, Thompson and Kardashian’s surrogate was already pregnant with their second baby.

After a paternity test confirmed that Thompson is Theo’s father, he took “full responsibility for [his] actions” in a January 2022 Instagram statement, noting that he looked “forward to amicably raising” his son with Nichols and apologizing to Kardashian, 40.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

While Thompson’s infidelity put a strain on his relationship with Kardashian, the twosome have remained amicable coparents. Thompson even referred to the reality star as his “best friend” while wishing her a happy birthday last month.

“You are the best mom. … And the most incredible human being I’ve ever met,” he wrote via his Instagram Story.

Kardashian, meanwhile, called Thompson the “nicest guy” despite his “mistakes” during a May appearance on the “SHE MD” podcast.

“We get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” she said. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian] got along so well.”

While Thompson posts photos of Prince, Tatum and True via social media from time to time, he has largely not addressed his relationship with Theo. Kardashian made a rare reference to Theo while discussing Thompson’s paternity scandal during a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

“It’s not some small thing that happened. But time has gone by and it’s done,” she said in a confessional. “My son is here and your other son is here.”

Kardashian added that Thompson had “been doing a lot of therapy work” and “working on himself a lot” to try to repair his relationships with her family members.

“This is between him and each individual family member,” she explained. “In this family if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone.”