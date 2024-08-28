Tristan Thompson couldn’t be prouder of his and ex Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, as she starts elementary school.

“Twinny first day of 1st grade 🥹🥹,” Thompson, 33, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, August 27.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, who calls True, 6, his “twin” because of their striking resemblance, had a photo shoot with his baby girl before she went off to school. The duo posed for snaps in front of giant pastel crayons and a matching balloon arch.

“Time flies my wow!” Thompson continued. “I know Gigi’s looking down on you and she is sooo proud of you and how amazing you are and how you’re the best big sister. I love you Tutu 🤞🏾♥️.”

Thompson was all smiles as he held on tight to True before she left for class. True wore her school uniform, a plaid skirt and white polo shirt, while hugging her dad.

Thompson and Kardashian’s son, Tatum, 2, also joined in on the fun. Tatum wore a paisley-printed navy shirt and shorts set with white sneakers. The NBA player was also dressed casual in black pants, a graphic T-shirt and a flannel overshirt.

The family moment appeared to happen at Kardashian’s home as she also posted photos with their two kids before True’s big day.

“First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!!” Kardashian, 40, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, posing in front of the same backdrop. “I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel.”

The reality star teased, “I’m not OK, but I’ll pull it together by pick up time 🤍.”

Like Thompson, Kardashian dressed comfy in black leggings, a matching hoodie and Nike sneakers. She hugged her daughter as True help onto their cat and smiled for the cameras.

Thompson dated Kardashian on and off from 2016 to 2021. The former couple welcomed True in April 2018 and Tatum via surrogate in July 2022.

The pair split for good in 2021 after news broke that Thompson fathered son Theo, now 2, with Maralee Nichols while he and Kardashian were expecting their son. (Thompson is also the father of 7-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig. He became the legal guardian of his 17-year-old brother, Amar, when their mom, Andrea Thompson, died in January 2023.)

Since calling it quits, Tristan and Kardashian have rebuilt their friendship and remained committed to coparenting.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” Kardashian said of Thompson during a May appearance on the “SHE MED” podcast. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Kris Jenner and late Robert Kardashian Sr.] got along so well.”

Tristan gushed about his bond with Khloé in June when she celebrated turning 40. “You are the best mom. You are my best friend,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “And the most incredible human being I’ve ever met.”