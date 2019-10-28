



Loving on her little one! Troian Bellisario shared a mother-daughter sunset shot on Sunday, October 27.

“Some days are damn near perfect,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, captioned the Instagram photo of herself kissing Aurora’s head while the 12-month-old was strapped to her chest in a carrier. Her face was shielded from the camera by a hat.

The actress announced in October 2018 that she and Patrick J. Adams had welcomed their daughter, and she confirmed the little one’s name last week in an Instagram Story. “Whoa,” the Los Angeles native said from behind the camera as she panned over jars of Methodology food. “Trying to figure out which of these I’m gonna give to Aurora for dinner.”

When Bellisario first found out that she and the Suits alum, 38, were expecting a baby girl, she “was worried,” she admitted in February. “I was thinking about my relationship with my mother, my history with an eating disorder,” the Clara star explained on an episode of Katie Lowes‘ “Katie’s Crib” podcast. “My imaginings of a girl are so, ‘You’re gonna hate me.’”

Now that Aurora is here, the director is working on finding the balance between her career and her kid. “I want to be there for her all the time, but that’s not possible,” she told Lowes, 38. “I become an empty well because I’m somebody who needs to work. I love working, I love being creative, and I want her to see that. I find that if I don’t fill up my creativity well, even if it’s meditation or exercise or I go get coffee with my writing partners … then I return to her, and I don’t have anything to give her. If I feel good and I’m fulfilled, I want to engage with her.”

Bellisario and Adams, who wed in December 2016, don’t feel “rushed” when it comes to expanding their family. “I think it’s awesome when siblings are super close together, but I never had that,” she explained during the podcast.