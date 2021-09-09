There she is! Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell introduced their daughter Rya to their Instagram followers on Thursday, September 9.

“Welcome to our little family Rya Rose,” the proud dad, 29, captioned a photo of his infant staring straight at the camera in a pink onesie. “We love you so much!”

His wife, also 29, shared a slideshow of her own showing Rya meeting big sisters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2. “Ohhhh Rya Rose,” Lowell captioned the social media upload. “We ADORE you.”

The Teen Mom OG stars welcomed the newborn last month. “She’s here and she’s perfect,” Baltierra told his Instagram followers in August.

Lowell also gave birth to daughter Carly, now 12, in 2011, placing her for adoption. In April, the MTV personalities opened up about feeling “inferior” to Carly’s parents.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Baltierra explained during a Teen Mom OG reunion at the time. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

When Lowell added, “In the snap of a finger, they could take [our access to her] away,” Baltierra agreed, saying, “I don’t want it to come across like that, but at the end of the day, the reality is, I cannot get to Carly unless it’s going through Brandon and Teresa. Respectfully, that’s her parents, I agree with that.”

The reality stars went on to welcome Novalee and Vaeda in 2015 and 2019, respectively. Lowell subsequently told Us Weekly exclusively that they would not “keep trying until” they conceived a boy.

“If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have,” she explained in June 2019. “I’m not going to have, like, six or seven kids. Like, no thank you. I feel like I’m already going gray with two.”

Lowell called her family the perfect “balance” at the time, explaining, “Vaeda’s a very easygoing, very smiley, cuddly baby, my super chill one where I can just set her up on her little play mat and she’ll lay there for, like, a half hour and try to catch the toys and stuff. Nova was very high maintenance and still is, so I think it’s good we have opposites. Tyler’s a Capricorn and Nova’s a Capricorn. I’m a Pisces and Vaeda’s a Pisces. So it’s two of each.”