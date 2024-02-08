Tyler Baltierra doesn’t think eldest daughter Carly’s adoptive parents see him in the best light — but the Teen Mom star doesn’t seem concerned either way.

Baltierra, 32, took to social media on Wednesday, February 7, to defend himself over having an Only Fans account. After a troll asked what Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, would think about her biological father running an NSFW site, Baltierra revealed why he wasn’t worried about their opinion.

“As far as B & T go, I couldn’t please them or get their approval if I was damn Mother Teresa herself lol,” he wrote via X. “Besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone’s expectations besides my own!”

Baltierra also responded to the question of what he’ll “do in 10 years when the MTV money is gone and no one gives a damn about your [Only Fans],” adding, “Idk I’ll prolly just move back into a trailer park where I belong.”

Baltierra and wife Catelynn Lowell were first introduced to MTV viewers during a heart-wrenching episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. After welcoming Carly, the pair immediately handed the newborn to her adoptive parents as they were both 16 with unstable home lives and a lack of financial security at the time.

Six years later, the couple welcomed another daughter, Novalee, before tying the knot in 2015. Daughters Vaeda and Rya Rose arrived in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

While Brandon and Teresa have allowed Lowell, 31, and Baltierra to stay in Carly’s life since her adoption, the foursome have faced their fair share of ups and downs over the years. The couples hit a snag in their relationship in April 2015 when Baltierra requested to put photos of Carly on social media, which Brandon and Teresa denied.

“We have a platform to speak on adoption from an adoptive parent perspective that nobody else has.” Teresa explained during an episode of Teen Mom OG. “The baby biologically is yours, but in every other way, she is our child, and you have to trust our decisions.”

Baltierra later opened up about the delicate balance of being a biological parent during a Teen Mom OG reunion in April 2021.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” he said. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety. Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel, like, this inferior position.”

Lowell chimed in, “In the snap of a finger, they could take [our access to her] away.”

Despite their disagreements, the families reunited in May 2023, where Carly got to spend time with her three biological sisters. After sharing photos of their visit, Lowell and Baltierra gushed exclusively to Us Weekly about seeing Carly with all her siblings.

“It just feels, like … really, really powerful. Like, I can like feel the energy when they’re all together,” Baltierra told Us that August. “It’s almost like time kind of slows down a little bit, and I’m just like, man, if I could just sit here forever and witness this, I’d be fine for the rest of my life.”