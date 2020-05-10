Moving forward and giving thanks. Tyler Cameron and his family will honor his late mother, Andrea Cameron, on Sunday, May 10, the first Mother’s Day since her passing.

“We’re going to find a way to celebrate her. My mom is a beautiful soul and a beautiful spirit and we will celebrate her and we’re going to figure out what we want to do,” Tyler, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his upcoming Quibi show, Barkitecture. “I think it’s going to be a moment that me and the brothers spend together. We’ll reflect and be thankful and grateful for the, for me, 27 years I’ve had with her and just make the most of the day.”

The model also explained that though it’s been a difficult time, he’s surrounded himself with loved ones.

“Being here with my little brothers and then just being able to stay busy [has helped]. Also, like, being able to connect with the fans and everything like that,” the Bachelorette alum said. “I’m going through things, they’re going through things and after our workouts, we have these calls and those calls are not only great for them, but they’re therapeutic for me too. I really enjoy connecting with them and hearing what they’re going through and sharing what I’m going through.”

The trainer noted that he’s “very thankful and grateful” for his fans and his friends. “Without them, I wouldn’t have any of this. So I try to give back as much as I can.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Andrea died from a brain aneurysm on February 29, just two days after being taken hospitalized. She was 55.

Another way Tyler has stayed busy is by getting back into work, as he’s launching his new Quibi show, in which they build dog houses for celebrities.

“Dogs mean so much to us and so much to these people that we worked with. So it was so cool to give back to the dogs and build these extravagant houses,” he shared. “I mean they’re just so over the top, but it’s so much fun. So many great people to work with. So it was really awesome. It was definitely fun to kind of get back in the mix of things. It’s something I truly do love. Since being home here I’ve been working on building a garage. I love getting my hands on things. Two months of just construction and hanging out and building cool things and meeting amazing people. So I loved it. I was right where I needed to be!”

Barkitecture, hosted by Tyler Cameron and Delia Kenza will be available on Quibi May 11.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe