The man of the house. After his mother Andrea Cameron’s sudden death, Tyler Cameron felt obligated to step up with his family.

“I just lost my mom not too long ago, so now my motivation is to take care of my brothers and make sure they’re good,” the Bachelorette alum, 27, told Venus Williams during her #CoachVenus Instagram Live on Monday, April 27. “I’m grateful to be in that position that I am to do that now.”

Tyler announced via Twitter on February 27 that he had a “family emergency” involving his mom. Two days later, Us Weekly broke the news that Andrea died at the age of 55. Her cause of death was revealed to be a brain aneurysm.

“Tyler is utterly devastated and in shock. It doesn’t feel real,” a source told Us at the time. “His entire family is strong as hell but their world has been shattered.”

Andrea, whose organs were donated after her death, shared Tyler and his younger brothers, Ryan Cameron and Austin Cameron, with her ex-husband, Jeff Cameron.

The model remembered the real estate agent as “a mom to so many” in her obituary in The Palm Beach Post in March, while Ryan shared some of the ways she went above and beyond for their community.

“My mom didn’t care who you were, where you came from, what you’ve done or anything at all. She saw everyone as the same,” the Florida Atlantic University football player said. “She just wanted to help everybody and help them out with whatever they needed help with.”

Tyler also shared an anecdote about his mom being on board throughout his journey to find love on reality TV.

“She was super supportive,” he told the newspaper. “What was so amazing … she was supportive for [Bachelorette Hannah Brown] and everyone else who was a part of that show but she was also supportive to the random fans.”

Austin, for his part, launched a GoFundMe page in March to develop a charitable foundation in Andrea’s name. The campaign has since raised more than $15,000 of its $20,000 goal.