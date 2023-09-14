Family of four! The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger welcomed their second child together.

Ballatori and Kissinger announced their son’s arrival on Wednesday, September 13.

“Conrad Lloyd Kissinger🤍 Welcome to the world! Ours is even brighter now because of you. God is so good!” they penned alongside pics from the hospital via Instagram.

The reality star announced she was pregnant in January. “Baby Kissinger coming Sept ’23! Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come 🤍,” the duo captioned the heartwarming post.

“I’m not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out! && to see our little Josephine be a big sister- What do you guys think? Boy or girl?! 💙💖,” they continued. “And a million thanks to @morningswithem photography who we can always trust to capture our families most precious moments. PS- I have some beautiful motherhood moments coming y’all’s way!”

Ballatori and Kissinger’s romance is not a traditional one, as they are the first success story to come from the Netflix series The Ultimatum. In 2021, after the couple was dating for a year and a half, he was ready to propose while she wasn’t sure if she wanted to take the next step. To test their relationship, they participated in The Ultimatum, which meant separating and entering a trial marriage with another costar.

The Texas native was paired with Randall Griffin and lived with him for three weeks. For Kissinger’s part, he was with April Marie, but ended up finding a connection outside the show and hooked up with an unnamed woman during production.

Although the OG pair almost split after their “ultimate test,” Kissinger and Ballatori got engaged and married during the filming of the finale.

“Once I knew I was committed in [the] engagement, I knew I was ready for the next big thing, which was marriage and, like, wasting another beat when you got it right there on the biggest stage? Why not take advantage of the opportunity?” Kissinger exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “And I figure since she said yes to the engagement, why not say yes to the marriage.”

Ballatori found out she was pregnant with Josie — who was born in May 2022 — three months after wrapping the series. She shared the pregnancy news at the reunion of the reality show, which aired in April 2022.

Before giving birth, Ballatori exclusively told Us about the expansion of their family. “I’m having a girl,” she gushed. “We just kind of said, ‘What the heck? We’ll see what happens.’ … I’m worried [to become a mom]. I’m nervous about just the whole change of my life, how every second’s going to be about this baby and something else instead of me and Colby. But I can’t wait to take it on.”