Twinning! Vanessa Bryant and Ciara bonded while breast-feeding their youngest children.

“Got Milk?:),” Ciara, 34, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 30. “#MomLife 🥰.”

The “Goodies” singer shared a photo of her and Bryant, 38, sitting on a plane side by side as they nursed their little ones.

Bryant covered her 15-month old daughter, Capri, with a rose-printed blanket, while Ciara’s 2-month-old son, Win, was hidden beneath a blue cloth.

Both women smiled as they posed for the motherhood photo.

A day prior, Bryant, who shares four daughters with the late NBA player Kobe Bryant, met the “Body Party” singer’s newborn.

“Sweet Baby, Win,” Vanessa captioned the photo of her holding Ciara’s bundle of joy on Tuesday, September 29 via Instagram.

Ciara, who shares Win and daughter Sienna, 3, with husband Russell Wilson, commented on the sweet snap, writing, “Auntie V.” The “Freak Me” songstress also shares 6-year-old son, Future Jr., with ex Future.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, added, “the sweetest” on Vanessa’s post.

Earlier in the month, Vanessa shared a video of her and Kobe’s youngest daughter walking around in pink pajamas, holding the former Lakers player’s photo. “Coco, who’s that?” the former model asked, while Capri responded, “Dada. Dada.”

The basketball legend died in a tragic helicopter crash in California in January alongside the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. The pair, who also share Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, were married for nearly 20 years before Kobe’s death.

On what would’ve been Kobe’s 42nd birthday in August, Ciara showed support for her friend Vanessa via Instagram.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You’re the toughest mama I know,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of the moms and two of their little ones. “Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay 💜💛.”

A month prior, Ciara gave birth to her third child — her second with Wilson — on July 23.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!!” the Beauty Marks Entertainment CEO wrote via Instagram at the time, announcing her baby’s arrival. “Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8 pounds 1 ounce.”