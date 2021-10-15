Owen Wilson’s ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates claimed that he has been absent for their daughter Lyla’s whole life.

“He has never met her, unfortunately,” Vongsvirates, 37, told the Daily Mail on Monday, October 11, just days after Lyla turned 3 years old.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that Vongsvirates welcomed a baby girl named Lyla with the Wedding Crashers actor, now 52.

Lyla is the third child, and only girl, for Wilson, who shares 10-year-old son Robert Ford with Jade Duell and 7-year-old son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist.

Ahead of Lyla’s birth, Wilson underwent a paternity test in June 2018 to determine whether he was the child’s father. “Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” a source told Us at the time. “Of course, if a paternity test establishes that he is the father of another child, he will fulfill all of his obligations to support his child.”

A second insider told Us in November 2018, however, that the Zoolander actor “refuses to meet his daughter” and “checked the no visitation box” during a court hearing that June, despite being named the baby’s biological father.

“He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her,” the source said at the time.

The following year, Vongsvirates claimed to the Daily Mail that Wilson was still “not involved at all” with their little girl. She told the outlet in 2019 that the Starsky & Hutch actor “helps financially but it’s never been about that.”

She further explained that “Lyla needs a father,” calling it “ironic” that Wilson “keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

Despite having an allegedly strained relationship with Vongsvirates, whom he dated for five years before their split, and his daughter, Wilson appears to have a good coparenting situation with his two sons.

Earlier this year, the Royal Tenenbaums actor gave fans a rare glimpse at his life as a father of two boys when speaking with Esquire in August.

The Loki star shared a story about cutting his youngest son’s fingernails, explaining that when Finn told him not to “go below the line,” Wilson told him to “relax.” The comedian noted that his son later said thank you for helping him but whispered, “For nothing!”

Wilson recalled being very similar as a child, reflecting on how things have changed over the years.

“It’s funny how we get cast in these roles, because it seems like just yesterday, I was the one muttering ‘for nothing,’ and now I’m the person in this role,” he said. “Once you’re an adult, you think childhood was so innocent and beautiful, but you forget. … That’s a big part of being a kid: being broken. It’s like Cool Hand Luke — I’m breaking him. And then he says, ‘For nothing.’ That was me.”

Us reached out to Wilson’s rep for comment.