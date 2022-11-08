Not there yet. Wells Adams opened up about his and Sarah Hyland‘s plans to become parents — and why they aren’t necessarily in a rush.

“I have 10 nieces and nephews at this point. So, we’ve got plenty of examples of why [it’s safe] to chill out for a little bit,” Adams, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker event on Saturday, November 5, in Hollywood.

The former Bachelorette contestant noted that spending time with his extended family has left the couple content for now. “I think Sarah’s ovaries are satiated by going over to my brother’s house and hanging out with his son,” he added. “But eventually we’re gonna do it.”

According to Adams, his wife, 31, is on the same page about taking their time before having kids.

“She’s not a whole lot younger — but she’s younger than me — so she’s not like, ‘We need to do this now.’ Also, her career is exploding right now, which is an insane thing to say because Modern Family was such a popular show,” the California native gushed. “But she’s working and doing more than she ever has. So, I think we both are, like, ‘Let’s just focus on our careers and then we’ll see what happens.'”

The Best in Dough host’s insight into newlywed life with Hyland comes three months after the pair tied the knot. “✨8.20.22✨,” the actress captioned an Instagram photo in August, celebrating her wedding day with Adams, which was significantly delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Hyland shared a glimpse at her former Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson delivering an emotional speech while officiating the nuptials.

“To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege. Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives,” the New York native wrote via Instagram on October 24. “So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you 💕🧙🏼‍♂️.”

In the footage, the Broadway actor, 47, started by poking fun at Adams’ time on The Bachelorette.

“This is the final rose ceremony,” Ferguson, who is married to Justin Mikita, joked. “Marriage is hard work. It tests your limits. … No couple makes it through tough times without compassion and communication. Collaboration, appreciation for one another and the ability to make each other laugh throughout the hardest of times. And these things are already part of the fabric of your relationship.”

Us exclusively broke the news in October 2017 that Hyland and Adams were dating. Three months later, the Vampire Academy actress reflected on how social media helped them cross paths.

“Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide Into the DMs’? That. He slid into my DMs,” Hyland recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January 2018. “I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’ I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward. But very confident and sexy, and I liked that.”

In July 2019, the twosome confirmed that they were engaged. “Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend. This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you,” Hyland wrote via Instagram three months after the proposal. “You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can’t wait to marry you @wellsadams.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, for his part, celebrated their anniversary with his own sweet message, writing via Instagram, “I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her. But I guess how anniversary’s work, it’s when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle. You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free…buncha deadbeats.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn