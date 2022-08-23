The cast of Modern Family wasn’t the only reunion at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ wedding.

Three former Bachelors — Chris Soules (season 19), Ben Higgins (season 20) and Nick Viall (season 21) — were on hand to watch the actress, 31, and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, exchange vows at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, a location near Santa Barbara, on Saturday, August 20.

Bachelor Nation met Adams on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. After appearing on season 3 of BiP, he replaced Jorge Moreno as the beach bartender alongside then-host Chris Harrison. The former ABC personality and fiancée Lauren Zima attended the nuptials too.

“Wells and Sarah’s wedding at my table — Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Chris Harrison, Ben Higgins,” Kaitlyn Bristowe said on the Tuesday, August 22, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, joking that two out of the four were her Bachelor Nation exes.

The season 11 lead then referenced her ex-fiancé: “Should have just added Shawn Booth to the table, then it would have been a party.”

Later on during the episode, Bristowe quipped that “you’d think I’d have some tea from this wedding,” but she “didn’t see s—t.” She did, however, note that she “fell in love with” Derek Peth’s wife.

“They were really awesome,” she said.

Peth, who appeared on Fletcher’s season with Adams, married Saffron Vadher in 2021. The model posed in the photo booth with Brandi Cyrus, Bachelor season 23 alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Higgins’ wife, Jessica Clarke.

“A diamond status wedding for a diamond status couple – CONGRATS Wells & Sarah!!!!!! 💎❤️💐🛎,” Miley Cyrus’ sister, who cohosts a podcast with Adams, wrote via Instagram.

Miller-Keyes, for her part, posted a series of solo snaps — and posed with Debby Ryan. It’s unclear if her longtime boyfriend, Dean Unglert, who also knows Adams from BiP, was there.

“A wonderful weekend celebrating the most beautiful love between Sarah & Wells,” Miller-Keyes wrote.

Joe Amabile also attended without fianceé Serena Pitt, joking about her absence in his slideshow from the nuptials. He included a photo of his arm around no one, tagging Pitt.

“Where’s @serena_pitt ? Did you guys split?” Higgins quipped in the comments section.

Pitt, meanwhile, praised her man, writing, “The shoes though>>.”

Adams and Hyland have been dating since 2017, postponing their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. They met via social media after she watched him on Fletcher’s season of the show.

