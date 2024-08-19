Gypsy Rose Blanchard will get her baby a DNA test after she gives birth to her little girl.

TMZ reported on Monday, August 19, that Blanchard, 32, ultimately decided to confirm the paternity of her daughter following her birth because it is less expensive to do so. A paternity test before birth can cost between $400 and $2,000 while completing a test after the birth costs between $150 and $200, per the American Pregnancy Association.

In July, Blanchard announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker. The couple got together shortly after Blanchard filed for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson. (The exes tied the knot in 2022 while Blanchard was still in prison for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015 with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.)

Despite the murky timeline, Gypsy Rose has been candid about how Urker is the father of her child.

“It was mid-March when I left Ryan,” she said in a sitdown interview with ABC News in July. “So this is absolutely 100 percent Ken’s baby. There was never any question of paternity.”

One month later, Anderson, 38, shared that he planned on getting a paternity test to confirm the paternity of Gypsy Rose’s baby.

“I am going to have to get a DNA test,” he said during an August TikTok live. “Just because it’s Louisiana law and I have to. It is what it is since we’re going through a divorce.”

According to Louisiana law, if Gypsy Rose’s baby is born before their divorce is finalized, Anderson could be listed as the dad. However, if Urker wanted to be listed as the father on the birth certificate, Anderson could sign an affidavit to confirm the paternity.

Anderson noted he didn’t “have a choice” in the situation while adding that he also doesn’t believe he is the father.

“The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know,” he reflected. “The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

Gypsy Rose met both Urker and Anderson while she was in prison. She was engaged to Urker in 2018 first but the twosome called it off shortly after. After the breakup, Gypsy Rose moved on with Anderson in 2020.

While Gypsy Rose moved on quickly from Anderson following their split, she exclusively told Us Weekly that Urker did not play a role in her filing for divorce.

“It was, I think, an insecurity that was there for a very long time,” Gypsy Rose explained in May. “I called Ken two weeks before I got married. Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage. And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken. That was just sort of a realization [of], ‘Hey, we still love each other after the fact.’”