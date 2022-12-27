A modern family! Jana Kramer was determined to have a great holiday with her children — even if it meant Santa showed up one day late.

“Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today,” Kramer, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside a sweet snap of herself with daughter Jolie, 7, son Jace, 4. “It was still the same joy even on a different day … and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic.”

In a separate video, the little ones — and their pup — dressed up in their best Christmas getups while thanking jolly old St. Nick for their presents. “Oh my goodness gracious,” Jace gushed as he opened up one particularly good gift.

“Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea,” Kramer captioned the adorable clip. “And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace 😅.”

Later in the day, the “I Got the Boy” artist and Jace had to press pause on their festivities for a visit to the doctor — while still sporting their Christmas jammies. “We’re at the doctors, double the sickness,” Kramer said via her Instagram Story.

The country crooner revealed it was the “first time I’ve ever had the flu” before thanking her fans for all the “get wells.”

The “Whiskey” singer seemingly celebrated the holiday one day late because the kids spent December 25 with their father, Mike Caussin. Kramer and the former NFL player, 35, were married for six years before she filed for divorce in April 2021 after Caussin’s repeated infidelity.

Earlier this month, the Michigan native opened up about her Christmas plans and how the holidays can be difficult when coparenting.

“I’m going somewhere because I don’t have the kids for a week,” she said during an Instagram Story Q&A on December 10. “So, I’ll come back from that vacation [on] Christmas Eve. But I’m just gonna pretend like it’s a normal regular day and not Christmas Eve because it’s gonna make me sad.”

Kramer explained that she and her two little ones were creating new traditions this year and “making it our own,” but she has long known it would be a challenging adjustment “from the moment that I signed the divorce papers.”

“I was dreading this holiday,” she admitted in her social media upload. “‘Cause I knew the first holiday I had them Christmas Eve night and I always knew that this one was going to be the first [I was alone] and it was going to be extremely hard.”

However, the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast host shared that because Jolie and Jace “don’t know what day it is,” it’s easier to adjust to a new schedule.

“Yes, at [their] dad’s house it’s gonna be Christmas Day but doesn’t mean that it has to be that same day here,” she said. “Because they don’t know. They just want [to] enjoy and be happy and get presents. Santa’s magic and I have to have that frame of mind ‘cause I’d rather be positive and excited with them then be super sad on Christmas Eve not having them.”

The Holiday Fix Up star further noted that her primary goal is making the days she does have her kids “the best” that she can.

Kramer and Caussin tied the knot in May 2015 before welcoming their two children. While they briefly separated before Jace’s arrival, they announced in April 2021 that they had called it quits for good. The divorce was finalized in July and the twosome have maintained an “OK” coparenting dynamic ever since.

“It’s one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along],” Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly in February, revealing that her children spend about 30 percent of the time with her ex-hsuband. “We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at coparenting, that’s his thing.”