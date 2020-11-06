On her own! Nicki Minaj has made the “difficult decision” to not hire a nanny while raising her and Kenneth Petty’s 1-month-old son.

When a Twitter user wrote, “Why Nicki can’t be a normal celebrity and get a nanny? Girl I miss you,” on Friday, November 6, the rapper, 37, replied, “Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one.”

The Grammy nominee went on to tweet that her baby boy wants her “undivided attention,” which she is giving. “Last night, I tried to tweet while I was feeding him,” the new mom wrote. “He looked @ me and said, ‘Absolutely TF NOT.’”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Minaj and Petty, 42, had welcomed their first child. The “Super Bass” rapper went on to share her infant’s sex in an October Instagram post thanking Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Winnie Harlow and Karol G for their well-wishes.

“It meant the world to me,” Minaj captioned an Instagram slideshow of handwritten notes at the time. “I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”

The newborn made his debut in October when the Queen Radio host posted a picture of his bare foot. “Happy anniversary, my love,” she captioned the social media upload.

The American Music Award winner, who wed Petty in October 2019, has been vocal about her motherhood plans in the past. “I wonder if I’m going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career,” she told Complex in 2014. “I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.’ I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”

Minaj added at the time that she didn’t want to become “so consumed with work” that she didn’t live her personal life “to the fullest,” explaining, “I feel like I was put here to be a mother. I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”