Dealing with it on her own. Nikki Bella initially didn’t tell Artem Chigvintsev about her battle with postpartum depression.

“I didn’t talk about any of that stuff you wanted me to talk to him about,” the former professional wrestler, 37, told Brie Bella in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Thursday, January 28, episode of Total Bellas. “I don’t want to stress him out. He’s doing so good. I don’t want to be the girl that he’s like, ‘You ruined my time that [Dancing With the Stars] season.’ I don’t want to hear that the rest of my life so maybe I’ll wait until after this season.”

In a confessional, the reality star added, “It doesn’t feel like the right time to bring up the postpartum. There’s already a lot between Artem and I, like me making the quick decision about the Napa, California, house [I put an offer on]. I just feel like he has a lot on his plate right now, and I just don’t want to take all the good energy from him.”

The Russia native, 38, was having an “amazing” DWTS season with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and went on to win in November 2020. “He’s living his dream,” Nikki said. “A lot has changed so quick, and I think it’s tough too in the newborn stage.”

The couple welcomed their son, Matteo, now 5 months, in July 2020. Two months later, Nikki opened up about her postpartum depression for the first time in a “Total Bellas Podcast” episode, telling Brie, 37, that she “hated” her fiancé at times.

“I’m not gonna lie, I did have moments of being mean,” the new mom explained in September 2020. “I did have moments when I looked at him and I hated him. It’s true. There were times I’d look at him and I’m like, ‘I think I hate you.’”

In last week’s Total Bellas episode, Nikki told Brie about the “f–king hard” time she was having. “I’m about to lose it. I’m about to have a massive breakdown,” she said at the time, noting that she was jealous of Chigvintsev’s partnership with Bristowe, 35.

The couple are planning to attend couples therapy, she exclusively told Us in November 2020.

The season 6 finale of Total Bellas airs on E! Thursday, January 28, at 9 p.m. ET.