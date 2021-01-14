Flying high! Wilmer Valderrama and pregnant Amanda Pacheco had a sky-diver’s help in revealing the sex of their baby-to-be.

“Wolf or mermaid?” the That ‘70s Show alum, 40, captioned his Thursday, January 14, Instagram post. “A moment that will live in our hearts, the instant we found out. #ItsJustUs3Now.”

The actor wrote in the social media upload that their outdoor gathering in early 2020 was “at their private residence … and followed guidelines” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida native added, “We remained outside and took necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of our close friends and family. Additionally, our home was sanitized and every guest was tested before and after the gathering with negative results. That said, with the rising number of cases in California, please know that we have not since had or attended any large gathering nor do we encourage people to do so. Please wear a mask and be safe!”

Valderrama’s video first gave a glimpse of the baby bash decor, from pink balloon arches to cute cupcakes. Pacheco, 30, wore a white dress while talking to guests with her fiancé.

The crowd gathered outside watching a man jump from a helicopter with a parachute. As he sky-dived, pink powder exploded into the air. The couple grinned and embraced each other before celebrating with their family and friends.

The pair announced in December 2020 that they were expecting their first child, debuting the California native’s baby bump.

Valderrama started dating the scuba diver in 2019 and proposed to her in January 2020. “Going into the new year like…” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time, showing off her engagement ring.

She went on to write a letter to her late mother, gushing, “Every time I talk about him, I can see your giant smile light up in my mind, and I can hear your mischievous laugh, like you knew he was going to come into my life and change it forever. I have faith in an everlasting love, I believe in marriage and all the things I was terrified to do without you HERE, like start a family without your guidance every step of the way. I have the most incredibly perfect partner in life to do it all with now, AND I’m excited and ANXIOUS for it all!”

Valderrama previously dated Mandy Moore from 2000 to 2002 and Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016. The former Disney Channel star, 28, has been “supportive” of his and Pacheco’s relationship, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.