Welcome to fatherhood, Fez! Wilmer Valderrama’s fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, gave birth to their first child on Monday, February 15.

“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter… #ItsJustUs3Now 02/15/2021,” Valderrama captioned three pics with their daughter on Instagram on Sunday, February 21. Pacheco shared a similar post on her page, tagging Cedars-Sinai hospital in L.A.

The That ‘70s Show alum, 40, announced the model’s pregnancy news in December 2020 with bare baby bump photos. “It’s just us three now,” the actor captioned the Instagram reveal.

The Handy Manny alum started dating the California native, 30, in early 2019, and they got engaged in January of the following year.

Pacheco shared her engagement via Instagram in a letter to her late mother, reading, “Every time I talk about him, I can see your giant smile light up in my mind, and I can hear your mischievous laugh, like you knew he was going to come into my life and change it forever. I have faith in an everlasting love, I believe in marriage and all the things I was terrified to do without you HERE, like start a family without your guidance every step of the way. I have the most incredibly perfect partner in life to do it all with now, AND I’m excited and ANXIOUS for it all!”

The bride-to-be went on to write that Valderrama purposefully proposed to her in a place where she would “feel” her mother the most. “When that giant wave splashed us after he asked me to marry him, your presence was felt one million percent,” Pacheco gushed.

The NCIS star previously dated Demi Lovato from 2010 to 2016, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 that the former Disney Channel star, 28, was “supportive” of her ex’s relationship with Pacheco.

“[They] have continued their friendship as well as Wilmer’s relationship with Demi’s family,” the insider told Us at the time.

Valderrama also dated Mandy Moore in the past, and the This Is Us star, 36, praised her ex-boyfriend’s pregnancy news in December 2020. “Congrats!!” the actress, who announced her first pregnancy with husband Taylor Goldsmith that September, commented on his slideshow.

Moore told Howard Stern in June 2018 that she was “friendly” with Valderrama, explaining at the time: “We have some mutual friends. We’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago. I had some friends over. He’s a good guy, he really is.”