Leaving their options open! Zac Hanson isn’t pushing his four children to team up for a second-generation Hanson band.

“We always try to make music a really natural part of our kids’ lives and encourage them to enjoy and pursue it without feeling pressure to perform or make a career out of it,” the Hanson member’s wife, Kate Hanson, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, January 23.

She and the Man Bun musician, 35, share John, 12, Junia, 10, George, 7, and Mary, 4, and announced earlier this month that they are expecting baby No. 5. “The biggest difference this time around has been how much more aware and excited our kids are about the new baby now that they’re older,” Tucker told Us of her pregnancy.

The couple added that they don’t want to expand their family further, explaining “We feel really fulfilled and complete with five!” While they await their upcoming arrival, the pair are enjoying quarantine with their four kids, which have included “magical moments” and “intense mornings coaching tired tweens through Zoom classes.”

Zac’s brothers, Taylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson, both have big families as well. Taylor, 37, shares Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, Wilhelmina, 8, and Claude, 2, with Natalie Bryant, while Isaac, 40, and Nicole Dufresne have Clarke, 14, James, 12, and Nina, 6.

“The cousins see each other often and have a lot of fun together,” Zac told Us on Saturday. “It’s nice to have such a big group of kids to grow up with who share a lot of the same experiences that go along with having parents in such a unique line of work.”

Taylor previously opened up to Today’s Parent in November 2017 about the perks of their big broods. “Everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you,” he explained at the time. “It also encourages you to be an individual because you can clearly see your differences from a brother or sister. They’re very different, but I see that they love and respect one another.”

The Tinted Windows singer added that having so many little ones around means that he has a built-in “crew” when Hanson goes on tour.

“These big kids are so cool and fun and help out big time,” Natalie wrote via Instagram.

With reporting by Diana Cooper