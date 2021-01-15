Another one! Zac Hanson is expecting baby No. 5 with his pregnant wife, Kate Hanson [née Tucker], Us Weekly confirms.

The Hanson member, 35, announced the couple’s pregnancy news on Friday, January 15, announcing that his wife is due in March.

The Virginia native is already the father of four kids — Mary, 4, George, 7, Junia, 10, and John, 12. His brothers also have big broods, from Taylor Hanson’s seven children to Isaac Hanson’s three.

“It’s a cool thing,” Zac, who wed Kate in June 2006 in Atlanta, said during a February 2019 Lorraine show appearance of the cousins’ bonding. “We spend a lot of time together touring, in the studio and around each other, so our kids know each other really, really well. They’re really, really close.”

In November 2017, Taylor, 37, told Today’s Parent that being part of a “bigger family” has had its perks.

“Everybody develops this innate ability to figure out how to compromise, work with others and realize that the entire world doesn’t revolve around you. It also encourages you to be an individual because you can clearly see your differences from a brother or sister,” he explained at the time. “I see that with my kids: They’re very different, but I see that they love and respect one another.”

He added that Jordan, 18, Penelope, 15, River, 14, Viggo, 12, Wilhelmina, 8, Claude, 2, and Maybellene, 1 month, were part of his “crew” when they “hit the road” with him and Hanson last year.

“Because of the timing of these shows and everything going on with us, we decided now was a great time to stick together and do this as a family,” his wife, Natalie Hanson, wrote via Instagram in June 2019. “So, we are back on the road! It’s been awhile since we’ve had the whole crew with us full time and its crazy to think how little they were in years past. Now we have these big kids who are so cool and fun and help out big time. So all you parents of little ones out there, hang in there! It gets awesome!”