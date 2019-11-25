



The perfect pair! Zach Roloff posted a sweet picture with his son five days after he and Tori Roloff (née Patton) welcomed their baby girl, Lilah.

“My twin round 2,” the Little People, Big World star, 29, captioned the father-son shot with Jackson, 2, on Sunday, November 24, referencing his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff. In the social media upload, Zach and his toddler held hands and smiled at the camera while wearing sweatpants.

Us Weekly broke the news that Jackson’s baby sister was born on Tuesday, November 19. The infant arrived at eight pounds and nine ounces measuring 18.5 inches long.

The proud parents told Us exclusively at the time: “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The bundle of joy arrived six months after the TLC personalities’ pregnancy reveal. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” Zach and Tori, 28, told Us exclusively in April. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

After giving birth to Jackson in May 2017, Tori found that her second pregnancy was “a lot harder” than her first. “I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” she explained on Instagram in July. “I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure. … Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

When an Instagram troll called the then-pregnant star “fat” and unhealthy earlier this month, Tori clapped back. “I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I can not believe women talk to other women like this. Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever. Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

She and Zach wed in Oregon in 2015.