Zayn Malik’s life changed when he became a father — but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known,” Malik, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, September 21, gushing that he “couldn’t live without” his daughter, Khai. “Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? My beautiful little girl.”

Mailk also thanked Khai “for all the love you bring to my life” while celebrating her 3rd birthday.

Not only did Malik’s sweet message to Khai tug at One Direction fans’ heartstrings, but Louis Tomlinson’s comment on his former bandmate’s Instagram post also sent followers into a tizzy.

“Happy birthday Khai!!” Tomlinson, 31, wrote.

Malik and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

Malik and Hadid, 28, each shared photos of Khai’s Frozen-themed birthday celebration, complete with various cakes that were decorated with the Disney characters Elsa and Anna. Malik’s Instagram slideshow also included a giant rainbow-themed Skittles cake.

Malik started dating Hadid following his March 2015 departure from One Direction. Five years later, Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that the on-off couple were gearing up to welcome their first baby together.

“Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us at the time. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

In September 2020, Malik announced the birth of their daughter.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote via social media. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

While the pair have largely kept Khai out of the spotlight, Malik has gushed over his baby girl in various interviews, revealing how she’s changed his life.

“The main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” he said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.’”

Us confirmed in October 2021 that Malik and Gigi had called it quits, but the exes are coparenting cordially. Malik told “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper that things were “good” between him and Hadid, further addressing their decision to raise Khai out of the public eye.

“I’m not necessarily trying to shield her from it,” he explained. “I’m just trying to give her an option.”