Celebrity Moms

Zoe Kravitz Recalls ‘Very Hurtful’ Choice to Leave Mom Lisa Bonet to Move in With Dad Lenny Kravitz

By

Feature Zoe Kravitz Recalls Moving in With Dad Lenny Kravitz Over Mom Lisa Bonet
Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, and Lisa Bonet. Getty Images (3)

Zoë Kravitz regrets her choice to move away from her mother, Lisa Bonet, when she was younger in order to live with father Lenny Kravitz.

“I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn’t even there,” Zoë, 35, told Esquire in a profile published on Wednesday, August 14. “I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me.”

Zoë has since been able to see her mother’s perspective more, adding, “She was so focused on preserving my innocence. My creativity. Because she knew what the world is — that you don’t get that back.”

While reflecting on growing up as the child of two famous parents, Zoë shared why she learned to have her guard up.

“I can smell [other people’s true intentions out] out pretty quickly. I had to when I was a kid, because he [dad Lenny Kravitz] didn’t,” she noted. “He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

GettyImages-1197765468 Zoe Kravitz Recalls Moving in With Dad Lenny Kravitz Over Mom Lisa Bonet
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bonet, 56, and Lenny, 60, were married for six years before they divorced in 1993. The former couple have since discussed how they remained focused on raising their only child together despite their relationship coming to an end.

“I’m very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it,” Lenny, told People in February. “We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love.”

Lenny referred to their custody arrangements as very peaceful. “It flowed naturally,” he added at the time. “She had her years of living with her mom, and then when she was 11, she moved in with me up until she went to college, and it worked out.”

After her split from Lenny, Bonet found love with Jason Momoa. The pair tied the knot in 2017 after more than a decade of dating and expanded their family with daughter Lola, now 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, now 15.

Esquire September 2024 Zoe Kravitz 3 Zoe Kravitz Recalls Moving in With Dad Lenny Kravitz Over Mom Lisa Bonet
Zoey Grossman

Momoa, 45, announced their breakup in 2022 and Bonet officially filed for divorce in January. The actor has since been linked to Adria Arjona, who starred in Zoë’s upcoming movie, Blink Twice. While filming her directorial debut, Zoë met and fell in love with now-fiancé Channing Tatum.

Zoë was asked by Esquire about her dad saying she and Tatum, 44, would get married next year. “It’s literally something we’ve said in passing,” the actress, who was previously married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021, shared. “Like, maybe I said, ‘Next year would be cool.’”

While Zoë and Tatum are set to tie the knot, there are no current plans for them to expand their family. (Tatum already shares 11-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.)

Esquire Cover September 2024 Zoe Kravitz Zoe Kravitz Recalls Moving in With Dad Lenny Kravitz Over Mom Lisa Bonet
Zoey Grossman

“For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did. When you’re younger, you’re like, ‘Well, I can’t have kids. I’m too young! It’d be crazy,’” she told Esquire. “I had to actually look at What do I want?”

She continued: “There’s a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there’s a feeling that if you don’t, you don’t have purpose here. But this movie, it feels like I gave birth.”

