Jason Momoa couldn’t be happier with actress Adria Arjona.

A source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly that the couple have been together “for a while now” and that Momoa, 44, was “so excited” to finally hard launch their relationship.

“He couldn’t wait any longer to tell the world. Jason is in love with Adria, and he definitely sees a future with her,” the insider tells Us, adding, “Jason hasn’t felt this way about somebody in a long time.”

The Aquaman star officially announced his new relationship with Arjona, 32, via Instagram last month. “Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” he captioned a May 20 photo slideshow, which featured several snaps of Arjona. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha j.”

Prior to going public with the Hit Man actress, Momoa teased that he was “very much in a relationship” at Basingstoke Comic Con in the U.K. earlier that month.

He continued to gush about Arjona while attending the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders. “My lady likes to ride,” Momoa, an avid biker, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, May 17, noting that Arjona will wrap her arms and legs around him while on his bike. “Any excuse for more hugs.”

Before beginning his romance with Arjona, Momoa briefly dated Eiza González in 2022 following his split from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. He and Bonet, 56, ended their four-year marriage and lengthy relationship in January 2022, writing in an Instagram statement, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The exes share kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, whom they welcomed in 2007 and 2008, respectively. Momoa also shares a close relationship with Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, who she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa in January two years after the initial split, and the two finalized their separation one day after the filing was submitted.

In the wake of their divorce, Momoa revealed that he no longer had a home address, telling Entertainment Tonight in January, “I live on the road.” He added: “I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones