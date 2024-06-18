Jason Momoa is all loved up.

One month after going public with Hit Man actress Adria Arjona, 32, via Instagram, Momoa gushed about his new girlfriend on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Bikeriders on Monday, June 17.

The Aquaman star told Entertainment Tonight that Arjona loves joining him on the back of his motorcycle. “My lady likes to ride,” he said, adding that the actress wraps her arms around him when they ride together. “Any excuse for more hugs,” he quipped.

Momoa is known for his love of motorcycles and arrived on a bike with his daughter, Lola, 16, in tow at Monday’s premiere.

“I just ride all the time. I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I’m shooting,” he told ET. “It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I’m really focused. I don’t think about anything else ’cause you gotta be on it. I love ’em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes.”

Momoa, 44, confirmed his relationship with Arjona via a sweet Instagram post on May 20. The actor shared a series of photos from a recent trip to Japan, including one showing him with his arm around Arjona’s waist while at dinner.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor,” he captioned the post.

Momoa hard-launched their romance after hinting that he was “very much in a relationship” during Basingstoke Comic Con in the U.K. earlier in May.

“You’ll find out very soon,” he hinted to fans at the time. “I’ve been in a relationship for a while.”

Momoa shares Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The former couple were together for 13 years before they got married in October 2017. They announced their separation in January 2022.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they said in a joint statement. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Bonet filed for divorce on January 8, citing the couple’s date of separation as October 7, 2020. The divorce was settled a day later.