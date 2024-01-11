Your account
Jason Momoa Reveals He Doesn’t Have a House, Has Been Living ‘On the Road’ Since Lisa Bonet Divorce

By
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After settling his divorce from Lisa Bonet earlier this week, Jason Momoa revealed that he does not have a permanent address.

“I don’t even have a home right now,” the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star, 44, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Wednesday, January 10. “I live on the road.”

Bonet, 56, filed for divorce on Monday, nearly two years after the estranged duo announced they had called it quits. A settlement was announced the next day, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Bonet and Momoa tied the knot in October 2017 after more than a decade together. In her court filing, Bonet listed the couple’s date of separation as October 7, 2020, their three-year wedding anniversary, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The former couple have agreed to share custody of their two children — daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15 — without any formal child support or spousal support.

In January 2022, the former couple announced their separation via Instagram.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa’s peripatetic home life fits in with his latest project, his new Max docuseries, On the Roam, which follows him as he travels across the country searching for unique individuals who are the masters of their profession, including photographers, motorcycle designers, car restoration experts, musicians and athletes.

The actor said the docuseries was inspired by his devotion to traveling and admiring creativity in various forms.

“I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them,” he told ET. “And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

In the show, Momoa visits craftsmen creating art on century-old bikes, instruments and more. These collectibles will then be auctioned off.

“It’s very much my passion for handcrafted artisans,” he said. “The things that I truly love, wanting to honor the people who inspire me, and then wanting to make stuff that’s really cool for charity, so that they can, you know, bring all this kind of attention to these artisans. So, when people see the show, I’ll jump on Instagram and try to get going so we can auction off a lot of these cool things and spread some love.”

Following his divorce, Momoa is traveling to New Zealand to begin production on his next movie, Minecraft, costarring Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple. The live-action film is named after the popular video game and is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2025. He will also reprise his Fast X role as Dante Reyes in Fast X: Part 2, which is currently set to open in 2025.

On the Roam With Jason Momoa premieres Thursday, January 18, on Max.

