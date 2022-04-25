90 Day Fiancé couple Anny Francisco and Robert Springs have been busy growing their family since tying the knot in September 2019 in Florida.

The couple announced in April 2020 that they were expecting their first child together. (The New York native previously welcomed five children in previous relationships, and his son Bryson lives with them.)

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – my gift from God,” the Dominican Republic native gushed via Instagram at the time. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Brenda arrived three months later. “Welcome to the world my princess, I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life,” the new mom told her Instagram followers in July 2020. “My gift from God was born July 28, 2020.”

The former reality star shared ultrasound photos in April 2021, announcing that baby No. 2 was on the way.

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” Francisco wrote at the time. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

Seven months after son Adriel’s September 2021 arrival, Francisco revealed that her and Springs’ baby boy had died.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life,” she captioned Instagram photos of her late son in April 2022. “I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

She went on to share hospital photos at the time, writing, “This was the last photo an hour before my son’s surgery, life is unfair I just wanted to have my children.”

The pair received support from their fellow 90 Day Fiancé alums. “Sometimes we don’t understand God’s decisions, but I know he will comfort your heart,” Larissa Santos Lima commented on the social media upload, while Cortney Reardanz wrote, “Sending your family love and strength.”

