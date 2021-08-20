On the road to recovery. Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik’s newborn son is in the NICU after his early arrival on Monday, August 16.

“Truly a Thankful Thursday!!” the New York native, 33, captioned a Thursday, August 19, Instagram slideshow of hospital photos. “Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected! Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well.”

The former admin noted that she and her husband, 27, “can’t wait to bring home” to start their “next chapter as a family of four.”

The Russia native added in a post of his own: “Yes, another Leo in the family.”

The 90 Day Fiancé stars are also the parents of son Shai, 16 months, who arrived in April 2020. Us Weekly broke the news on Thursday that the toddler had become a big brother.

“Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal!” the TLC personalities exclusively told Us. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother! Babyboten wanted to come into this world earlier than expected and on his own terms. He was a C-section baby, weighing a whopping 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and [measuring] 19 inches tall.”

In an Instagram video shared later that same day, Loren noted that her eldest son was “exactly the same size” when he was born. “I can’t wait to share him with you,” she gushed of the newborn, whose name she has yet to reveal. “I can’t wait for Shai to meet him. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Loren and Alexei’s fellow 90 Day cast members left sweet comments on her social media upload. “Beautiful momma! You look amazing!Congratulations to you guys,” Elizabeth Potthast gushed, while pregnant Anny Francisco wrote, “Congratulations!!”

The reality stars shared their pregnancy news in March, saying in a 90 Day Diaries clip three months later that they were “nervous” to have two children under 2.

“I’m still adjusting to being a mom with Shai, and now he is gonna be a toddler and growing, and I’m gonna have a newborn at the same time,” the then-pregnant star told her doctor of her back-to-back babies in June. “I’m gonna have two under 2. It can be stressful schlepping one kid. I have my hands full here.”

The “Get the Gossip” podcast hosts tied the knot in 2015 in America, then wed again the following year in Israel.

Keep scrolling to see their sweet hospital shots with their infant son.