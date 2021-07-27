Hardy, party of six! Matt Hardy and Rebecca Hardy wed in October 2013 in North Carolina and are the proud parents of four kids.

The AEW star and the former professional wrestler welcomed three sons — Maxel, Wolfgang and Bartholomew — between 2015 and 2019. In January 2021, the athletes announced via Instagram that baby No. 4 was on the way.

“#TeamBoy is SO stacked in House Hardy, we decided to add a new member to #TeamGirl!” the former WWE star wrote at the time.

His wife shared a video at the time of Matt shooting a pink powder cannon into the air while she and their boys watched. “No clue what to do now,” the then-pregnant star joked. “No clue.”

Us Weekly broke the news six months later that the pair’s daughter, Ever “Eevee” Moore Hardy, had arrived. “[She was] lovingly welcomed by Mom and Dad and surrounded by a team of professional midwives and doulas … outdoors, during a rainstorm,” they told Us in July 2021.

“I love this photo,” Matt captioned an Instagram upload showing Maxel, Wolfgang and Bartholomew meeting their baby sister. “When I first saw it, this is what I genuinely said to my wife: ‘Whoa, we’ve made SO many people!’ I love my wife, Reby Hardy. She’s given me four beautiful children in six years. All four births have been natural home births, which she’s handled like an absolute warrior. I have everything I’ve ever wanted in a family. Thank you, MaMa. We did it.”

As for Rebecca, the New York native posted a picture of her husband gazing down at their infant. “Everything is so tiny and cute,” she gushed. “Frickin love dis baby wow. I hadn’t slept more than two hours at a time … but what an absolute snuggly angel this baby is.”

One month prior to Ever’s birth, Rebecca praised Matt in a Father’s Day tribute via Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to all the badass Dads out there that are doing it right. It’s an exhausting, challenging role, but the most rewarding role in the world. I love my three little men, Maxel, Wolfie and Bartie, that allowed me to become a father.”

Keep scrolling to see her and the North Carolina native’s best family photos over the years, from pool play to nap time.