Babies

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says His and Lauren Burnham’s Baby Girl Twin Is Doing ‘Much Better’ After Having to Stay in the Hospital

By
Arie Luyendyk Jr Gives Update His Lauren Burnhams Twin Baby Girl
 Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram
8
1 / 8
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Baby Boy

The pair’s son spent only a few hours in the NICU.

Back to top