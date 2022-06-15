Divorce Reflections

“I really chose to not look at that situation as any sort of failing at all because it was a 15-year relationship, we have three beautiful kids, so it was really amazing at the end of the day,” the Desperate Housewives alum revealed. “I didn’t really take it as it fell apart or something went wrong. I think sometimes that’s the natural progression of relationships with people. You have them in your life for the time you do, and you’re on the same path as somebody, so it clicks and it works easily, and then all of the sudden you grow apart.”