Babies

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Family Photos With Son Cruz: Baby Album

By
See Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor's Son Cruz Enjoying His ‘1st Beach Day'
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
29
29 / 29
podcast

Beach Baby

Taylor kissed Cruz during the infant’s “first beach day” in June 2021.

Back to top