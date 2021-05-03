Welcoming Cruz to the club! Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz met Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s 1-month-old on Sunday, May 2.

“Meeting Auntie Katie and Uncle Tom,” the Kentucky native, 32, said from behind the camera in an Instagram Story video. Maloney, 34, held the little one on a couch in the footage, while her husband, 38, smiled down at them.

Cartwright gave birth to Cruz in March, writing via Instagram at the time: “We have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy.”

Schwartz and the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host left their congratulations on the social media upload. Maloney commented with heart emojis, while the TomTom cofounder wrote, “Mr. Cruz Michael Cauchi! So freegn [sic] happy for you both.”

He and the Utah native have been open about their plans to start a family of their own. “I don’t want to be a rickety old dad,” Schwartz exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020. “I want to be able to run around with my kid and throw him over my shoulder and play ball with him. Or her. Slipped there. … I low-key want boys, but I’m down for two girls.”

His wife told Us five months later that they’d tried “doing the baby dance” over the summer. “We’re trying not to stress out about it and are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page, but still be excited for someone else,” the reality star said in August 2020. “If it happens, great! That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it.’”

As Maloney’s costars Cartwright, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Stassi Schroeder announced their pregnancies in 2020, she wrote via Instagram that she was experiencing “zero FOMO.”

In September 2020, Maloney explained, “It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

Schroeder, 32, was the first of the Vanderpump Rules stars to become a mom, welcoming Hartford, now 3 months, with her husband, Beau Clark, in January. Maloney was named the baby girl’s godmother and marked the special moment with a sweet Instagram shot the following month.

“My Dear little Hartford, I am so happy to finally meet you today,” she captioned a February post. “I can’t wait to watch you grow, you are already so curious and can’t wait to know all your little thoughts. Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret. I’m honored to be your God Mother, I love you.”

Kent gave birth to daughter Ocean, 1 month, in March, followed by both Cartwright’s son and Shay’s daughter, Summer, 1 week, in March and April, respectively.