Happy holidays! Shawn Johnson, Tori Roloff and more celebrity parents have dressed their kids in adorably festive pajamas.

The Olympian gymnast, 28, and her husband, Andrew East, showed off their 13-month-old daughter Drew’s red PJ set on November 30. The toddler also rocked a matching headband with a white puff.

“Getting festive over here because tomorrow is DECEMBER,” the Winning Balance author captioned her social media upload at the time. “HAPPY DECEMBER EVERYONE.”

The couple whipped out their Christmas pajamas even earlier, matching with their baby girl on November 14. “Just testing out our Christmas jammies,” the Illinois native wrote alongside a family photo. “Time to put up our tree!”

As for Roloff, the Little People, Big World star shares son Jackson, 3, and daughter Lilah, 12 months, with Zach Roloff. The tykes twinned in red and white pajamas on November 30, as well as Santa hats.

“Christmas time has hit the Roloff household,” Tori captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “We found our perfect Christmas tree and Jackson has been so excited to get out our choo choo train!! This is without a doubt my favorite time of year!”

The TLC personalities documented their Christmas tree trip two days prior. “It’s officially feeling like Christmas,” Tori wrote on November 28.

The photographer has been “struggling” with mom guilt while raising her two children amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I KNOW I’m in a very privileged position,” Tori told her Instagram followers in October. “I KNOW I am being selfish. I KNOW people see and believe different that I do. But oh, my dern [sic]. I’ve been struggling to accept my world right now. I’ve been struggling coming to terms with how long this mess has gone on and how I still see no light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve been struggling with the guilt I feel for my kids — especially Lilah.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids in festive outfits, from Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino’s three little ones to Bachelor alum Kelly Travis’ daughter, Josie.