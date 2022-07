Cheryl Burke

The Dance Moms alum detailed an abortion she had at age 18 in a video shared via Instagram in June 2022. “I think I made the right decision [because] I wouldn’t be sitting here [and] I wouldn’t be passionately doing what I love to do if it wasn’t for the right to have an abortion, and this has nothing to do with anybody else,” she said. “I have no regrets. There is no shame behind it.”