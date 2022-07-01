Joan Collins

The Dynasty alum had an abortion in her 20s, several years before the procedure was legalized in her native United Kingdom. “I had an abortion. [A child] would have been the death of my career, and I was by then 26,” she recalled in a June 2021 episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. “Of course, I hesitated, but I realized that if I was going to have a child I was going to be able to bring the child up properly, and I believed very strongly that I’m in charge of my body. I was a feminist before the word was heard and I shall do what I felt was right for me. It would have been wrong to have [gone through with the pregnancy]. It would have ruined my life.”