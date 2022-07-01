Laura Prepon

The That ’70s Show alum revealed that she had an abortion after finding out that the fetus was not viable. “One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2022. “The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time – I had the choice. Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision.”